Adlib Software Announces Three New Executive Roles to Support Growth Trajectory

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib Software, a global leader in file analytics and data enrichment solutions, announced today the appointment of three new executive team members to support the organization's rapid growth. Brett Mellon joins Adlib as the Chief Operating Officer and Joan Leroux as Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Customer Success. Catie Sirie moves from her previous role as Director of Customer Success to Chief of Staff.

(Left) Joan Leroux, (Center) Catie Sirie, (Right) Brett Mellon





Brett has been Adlib's Advisor on strategy and operations since 2017, following his tenure as VP of Operations at Shutterstock and SVP of Operations at PointClickCare during the company's high growth phase. As COO, he will play a vital role in transforming teams and the organization as a whole, designing and implementing scalable processes. "I'm eager to start working with Adlib's top-notch leadership team, scaling up the company and improving organizational value through productivity, efficiency and technology," said Brett. "Adlib is a company that's aligned with my values, and it's exciting to work with a team putting out such an innovative and disruptive product."

As SVP Global Sales, Joan brings a collaborative, action-oriented management style based on over 20 years building high-performing sales teams, most recently at PointClickCare and previously at ADP Canada. She will be responsible for leading Adlib towards meeting global sales targets as well as ensuring excellent customer experiences. "Adlib is at an exciting intersection of transformation and growth," said Joan. "I'm thrilled to be joining the executive team at this time. We have all the characteristics of a great technology company – great customers, market-responsive development and a team that is passionate about our customers' success."

As Chief of Staff, Catie will support the both the COO and CEO, and act as a communication and organization conduit between the executive and leadership teams. Focusing on execution, she will be responsible for analyzing organization metrics scorecards, working with teams to achieve desired outcomes for key initiatives. "I am honored and very grateful for this exciting opportunity. I take great pride in working closely with all branches of Adlib to ensure that we maintain our pace of innovation and continue to deliver superior outcomes for our customers," says Catie.

This announcement comes as Adlib Software is experiencing a high rate of growth as the organization continues to expand into the subscription customer segment. In support of this trajectory, these new roles were created to ensure a focus on driving full organizational alignment as the company scales.

"I am thrilled to welcome Brett, Joan, and Catie to our executive team," says Peter Duff, CEO & President. "This is a significant moment for Adlib as we continue to expand our product offerings and grow into the exploding file analytics and data enrichment markets. Joan and Brett come to the table with a wealth of experience, as well as strategic and growth-oriented mindsets. I'm very confident that their new roles at Adlib will help us meet even our most ambitious goals."

About Adlib Software

Adlib has been transforming the way enterprise organizations overcome unstructured data challenges for over 15 years. Integrating with various business applications, Adlib enables digital preparation of documents for improved migration, compliance, privacy and security, digital transformation, capture and classification. Our document enrichment solutions allow over 5,500 customers globally to elevate their content and derive the insight that is needed to support critical decision-making and secure competitive advantage.

