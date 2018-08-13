Hollister Co. Announces Product Collaboration With Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Khalid

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), and the global retail brand celebrating the spirit of endless summer, has co-created a product collection with musical artist Khalid. The collaboration, which launches in stores and online September 13th, was unveiled at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday August 12th, when Khalid's dancers performed wearing items from the collection. Khalid won the Teen Choice Award for Breakout Artist and his song "Love Lies", a duet with Normani, won the Teen Choice Award for R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year. Khalid's product collaboration with the retailer will have two separate drops, one as part of Hollister Co.'s Fall season, and the second as part of its Holiday season.

Khalid worked closely with Hollister Co.'s design team to bring his ideas for the collections to life. Heavily influenced by 90s nostalgia, music and graphics, Khalid's fans will recognize his aesthetic throughout the collection's 13 styles, which can be matched and coordinated, with fleece hoodies, long and short sleeve jersey tops, jackets, and nylon pants.

"I am so excited to finally reveal my product collaboration with Hollister Co. It's been a great experience getting to work with the design team there. Throughout the process, we realized we shared similar ideas and the same overall vision for how the collection would look, so that made it easy and fun. The best part though will be to see fans wearing the pieces, styled in their own way!" said Khalid.

Aside from a dual-branded logo, the other graphic featured throughout the collection was developed for Khalid by the design team, who were inspired by his quote "There's no risk in chasing your dreams." The creative, which says ‘Make More Music', will be part of a social media campaign the brand will run in conjunction with the release of the collection. Customers will be encouraged to fill in the blank with ‘Make More_', be it, music, art, dance, plans or friends. The campaign will connect and engage the brand's Gen-Z customers and hopefully inspire them to undertake this call to action. Hollister will also host a live giveaway on Instagram, during which customers can win the collection and other prizes.

"Working with an artist like Khalid, who shares our ethos to celebrate the freedom to belong, to believe in oneself, is a unique opportunity," said Kristin Scott, Brand President of Hollister Co. "As we continue to put our customer at the center of everything we do, creating innovative and engaging partnerships that build emotional connections with them is our primary focus. The Khalid for Hollister collection is an assortment that we think all our customers will love, and a campaign that will generate positive conversation among our core demographic."

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.hollisterco.com or @HollisterCo on social media.

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. celebrates the liberating spirit of the endless summer inside everyone. Inspired by California's laidback attitude, Hollister's clothes are designed to be lived in and made your own, for wherever life takes you. A division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), Hollister provides an engaging, welcoming, and unique shopping experience through its global e-commerce websites and its approximately 540 retail locations.

About Khalid

Five-time Grammy® nominated artist Khalid has seen great success since he released his first single "Location" right before his high school graduation. The song's domination led to Khalid's major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records followed by the release of his debut album American Teen. The album received mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling Khalid a "pop prodigy" and TIME Magazine stating, ""His thoughtful, relatable reflections on modern youth culture and the limitations of love are just as pitch-perfect as his soulful, measured delivery." American Teen shattered expectations, as it stayed in the Top 200 for 51 weeks, peaked at #4, and stayed in the Top 20 for 48 out of the 51 weeks it was in the Top 200. The singer-songwriter has over one billion streams worldwide across all partners, his first single "Location" is certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA, and his previous single "Young Dumb & Broke" is certified 3X Platinum. Since the album's debut, Khalid has garnered five 2018 Grammy® nominations including Best New Artist and landed on the cover of Billboard's 2018 Grammy® Preview issue. He was also nominated for 2017 BET Award for Best New Artist, a Teen Choice Award for Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song for "Location", and a 2017 American Music Award for Favorite Song-Soul/R&B for "Location." Khalid also won Top New Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Best New Artist at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and an MTV's Woodie To Watch Award. In addition to American Teen, Khalid has collaborated with some of music's biggest stars. He has been featured on a number of songs including mega hits like Calvin Harris's "Rollin" with Future, "1-800-273-8255" with Logic and Alessia Cara, "Silence" with Marshmello, "Lovely" with Billie Eilish, "Youth" with Shawn Mendes, and many more. Khalid's current singles "Love Lies", a duet with Normani, and "OTW" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack are burning up the airwaves. Khalid recently wrapped up his third sold-out North American headlining tour.

