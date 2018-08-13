RGS Energy Sets Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the POWERHOUSE™ solar shingle system, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



RGS Energy management will host the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-289-0438

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 3269302

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130978

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at RGSEnergy.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 3269302

About RGS Energy

RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc."

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both

Managing Partner, CMA

Tel 1-949-432-7566

RGSE@cma.team