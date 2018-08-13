Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Definitive Agreement to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced today that it has signed an asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which CDI will assume management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in Farmington, Pennsylvania ("Lady Luck Nemacolin") and acquire certain assets related to the management of Lady Luck Nemacolin from Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ("ERI") (NASDAQ:ERI) for cash consideration of $100,000. Lady Luck Nemacolin opened in 2013, is located one mile from Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, and operates approximately 600 slot machines and 27 table games.



CDI's closing of its previously announced acquisition of Presque Isle Downs & Casino ("Presque Isle") in Erie, Pennsylvania from ERI was conditioned on, among other things, the signing of the Asset Purchase Agreement and the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act").

On August 3, 2018, CDI and ERI received an early termination notice from the Federal Trade Commission for the Presque Isle and Lady Luck Nemacolin transactions pursuant to the HSR Act.

Subject to receipt of gaming licenses from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and a racing license from the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission, and other usual and customary closing conditions, CDI expects the Presque Isle and Lady Luck Nemacolin transactions to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (NASDAQ:CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We are the largest legal online account wagering platform for horseracing in the U.S., through our ownership of TwinSpires.com and have announced our plans to enter the U.S. real money online gaming and sports betting markets. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 10,000 gaming positions in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

