EVO Appoints Three Independent Directors to Its Board

PEORIA, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc. (EVO) (OTC:EVOA), an emerging transportation operator and alternative fuel services company, has appointed Arthur B. Laffer, R. Scott Wheeler and Scott Smith as independent directors to the company's board of directors, effective August 13, 2018. Smith will also serve as the compensation chair.



"As we navigate our next stage of growth, it is critical to put together a highly qualified board of directors to provide valuable insight," said John Yeros, CEO of EVO. "We believe the relevant backgrounds and strong business acumen of Wheeler, Laffer and Smith will provide invaluable expertise and guidance as we further the company's path to penetrating what we believe to be a $5 billion industry."

Arthur B. Laffer, Ph.D.

Laffer brings more than 40 years of experience in economic research and consulting. He is the founder and chairman of Laffer Associates, an institutional research and consulting firm that utilizes the economic principles and models pioneered by Laffer. He also served as a member of President Ronald Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board, where his economic acumen influenced the global tax-cutting movement in the 1980s and earned him the distinction as "The Father of Supply-Side Economics." Laffer has been widely acknowledged for his economic achievements and has been featured in notable publications, such as The Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, the Los Angeles Times and many others.

R. Scott Wheeler

Wheeler brings a wealth of experience in the industrials industry as a financial and business management executive. He currently serves as president and director of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), the largest provider of flatbed and specialized transportation in North America, where he also previously served as CFO. Wheeler has extensive expertise in building and managing high growth organizations, as he was instrumental in growing Daseke from $50 million in revenue to a $1.7 billion run rate. He has also served on several boards, including Compass Bank-Dallas, and was named the Dallas Business Journal's CFO of the year in 2015.

Scott Smith

Smith has an extensive background as a seasoned HR executive with over 30 years of experience in managing human resources for private and publicly traded companies. He brings a proven track record of aligning HR functions with business strategies to drive growth. Smith currently serves as the managing partner for TowerHunter, a boutique executive search company he co-founded with notable clients in the healthcare, insurance, financial services, and logistics sectors. In addition, he is a managing partner for Fahrenheit Group, a financial services and human resources consulting and professional services firm headquartered in Richmond, Va. He is currently the co-president of the Arizona Human Resources Executive Forum and a board member for the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. Previously, Smith served in senior HR positions at Washington Inventory Service, VLSI Technology and American Express.

These appointments expand EVO's board to 7 positions, with 6 serving independently.

About EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc.

EVO is an emerging transportation operator and next generation supplier for the United States Postal Service (USPS). It offers flexible and efficient solutions through a combination of Diesel and CNG trucks and tractors across 12 states. EVO also operates five strategically located CNG refueling stations located in Jurupa Valley, CA; Fort Worth, TX; Oak Creek, WI; Tolleson, AZ; and San Antonio, TX that accommodate class 8 trucks and trailers. For more information, please visit evocng.com.

Important Information

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those described in under "Risk Factors" contained in EVO's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, the forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and EVO assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by law.

Corporate Contact Information

John Yeros

Chief Executive Officer

JYeros@evocng.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

EVOA@Liolios.com