ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

August 13, 2018 8:01am   Comments
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
6-Aug-18  31,822  184.56  5,872,925.12
7-Aug-18  31,505  185.12  5,832,265.46
8-Aug-18  31,785  184.67  5,869,818.59
9-Aug-18  32,050  183.86  5,892,847.61
10-Aug-18  33,217  179.60  5,965,819.70

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

