ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 6-Aug-18 31,822 184.56 5,872,925.12 7-Aug-18 31,505 185.12 5,832,265.46 8-Aug-18 31,785 184.67 5,869,818.59 9-Aug-18 32,050 183.86 5,892,847.61 10-Aug-18 33,217 179.60 5,965,819.70

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).