ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|6-Aug-18
|31,822
|184.56
|5,872,925.12
|7-Aug-18
|31,505
|185.12
|5,832,265.46
|8-Aug-18
|31,785
|184.67
|5,869,818.59
|9-Aug-18
|32,050
|183.86
|5,892,847.61
|10-Aug-18
|33,217
|179.60
|5,965,819.70
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
