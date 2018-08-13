Ziyen Inc. to present at the the Annual 2018 Southern California Investor Conference in Newport Beach on 23rd August 2018

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., a Scottish-American oil and energy company has been invited to present at the 2018 Southern California Investor Conference in Newport Beach, CA on 23rd August.



Several Fortune-500 companies including Chevron, Qualcomm, WD-40, Diamond Foods, the Walt Disney Company, Volcom and many more have presented in previous years at this prestigious event.

Past Presenters at the Southern California Investor Conference

The event is being held at the Balboa Bay Resort and draws approximately 400 attendees from all industries and will include 45 companies that have each been invited to give a 30 minute business presentation.

Ziyen Inc.'s CEO Alastair Caithness will speak at the event along with the Vice-President of the Ziyen Board of Directors, David Rogers and the newly appointed CFO, Dean Holter.

Alastair Caithness, CEO stated,

"Over the years, the Southern California Investor Conference has become the region's premier investor conference showcasing the unique investment opportunities from California. This year's keynote speaker is Montel Williams, and it will be an honor for Ziyen to share the same stage."

Dave Rogers, Vice President stated,

"Our value proposition will be the most unique at the Investors Summit. The Ziyen Advantage Programme is where we will utilize renewable energy infrastructure to drive down oil production costs. Ziyen Advantage will reduce operating costs and increase uptime, by providing a significant technological advancement to any system operating in the Midwest. The Ziyen Advantage system will not only reduce electricity costs by approximately 30%, but provide the ability to develop fields that are not currently connected to the electric grid system."

For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at www.ziyen.com , or for a copy of the Executive Presentation, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA. Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has thirteen oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website www.ziyen.com .



Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.



Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Dean Holter, Esq.

Berg Capital Markets

dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com