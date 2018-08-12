The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NLSN, ZN and SBGI

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Nielsen Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Nielsen disregarded its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; and (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients.

Get additional information about the NLSN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Get additional information about the ZN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

During the class period, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm's length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair's controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC's determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

Get additional information about the SBGI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com