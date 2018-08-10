Vecima Adds Derek J. Elder to Board of Directors

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecima Networks Inc. ("Vecima" or "the Company") (TSX:VCM) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Derek J. Elder as a new director to the Company's board effective today. Derek's 25-year career has encompassed a unique blend of operational, strategic and financial leadership roles in both large and small companies.



Mr. Elder has been President of Sercomm Americas since May 2018 and has been a Director of Zoom Telephonics, Inc. since April 2018. From November 2014 to December 2017, Mr. Elder was President, CEO and Director of Concurrent Computer Corporation which was acquired pursuant to an asset purchase agreement by Vecima in December 2017.

Beginning in July 2005 until November 2014, Mr. Elder served in a variety of executive roles at ARRIS Group, Inc. including as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the DOCSIS CPE & Retail business unit, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing of the Broadband Communications Systems Division, and Senior Vice President of North American Sales. Prior to ARRIS, Group Inc., Mr. Elder was a technology and business leader at Tropic Networks, Cisco Systems, and Narad Networks, Inc.

"We are very pleased to welcome Derek to the Board," said Sumit Kumar, President and CEO of Vecima Networks. "With his extensive industry and leadership experience, he will be a great asset to our Board."

Derek has a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Maryland University College, a Master of Business Administration degree from The Pennsylvania State University, and is a NACD Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors.

