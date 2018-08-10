Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE). Our investigation concerns whether Sealed Air has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 6, 2018, after the market closed, Sealed Air revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, asking for documents in connection with its accounting for income taxes, financial reporting and disclosures and other matters.

On this news, Sealed Air stock fell $2.19 per share, or over 5%, to close at $41.00 on August 7, 2018.

