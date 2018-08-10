New Neighborhoods Debut at PROJECT Las Vegas; Launch of PROJECT Golf, N:OW and Welcomes CHILDREN'S CLUB to Mandalay Bay

Women's offerings will present new-to-the-show designer collections at PROJECT WOMENS; POOLTRADESHOW and THE COLLECTIVE round out SS'19 season



NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most prominent and comprehensive destination for contemporary fashion, PROJECT and PROJECT WOMENS will unveil Spring/Summer ‘19 collections opening on Monday, August 13th and running through Wednesday, August 15th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas presented by UBM Fashion.

MAGIC at the Mandalay Bay houses the largest and most diverse portfolio of shows; PROJECT, PROJECT WOMENS, THE TENTS, POOLTRADESHOW, THE COLLECTIVE, CURVE Las Vegas, STITCH@PROJECT WOMENS and this season will welcome new additions: PROJECT Golf, N:OW and CHILDREN'S CLUB, which was previously held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This August the menswear marketplace magnifies its brand assortment debuting N:OW and PROJECT Golf, two new neighborhoods dedicated to contemporary streetwear and golf apparel and accessories.

‘We wanted to bring a diversified selection of brands to answer the need for an all-in-one destination and delivered it with the launch of PROJECT Golf and N:OW. Each neighborhood will serve as a snapshot of what trends are coming next and offer insight in the streetwear and athletic wear categories creating a unique shopping experience for the season," states Tommy Fazio, Men's Fashion Director.

N:OW is a creative environment for fashion and culture enthusiasts to be informed and inspired. An enhanced schedule of educational panels offering a 360-degree discussion delving into trending topics in the fashion industry, women's dominance in the streetwear market and more. Forward-thinking fashion brands are set to debut including, Alpha Industries, DEFYANT, Fairplay and Rothco.

N:OW's series of panel discussions and keynotes will explore relevance of ‘Flat fashion', "Dadagonia" style, viral memeswear and blurred gender lines in streetwear. Located by Booth #32232, panels will occur at 11am and 4pm each day of the show and will be moderated by Highsnobiety's editorial director Jian Deleon, WGSN's Senior Consultants Brian Trunzo and Rachael Dimit. N:OW also proudly presents a special performance on Monday at 5:30pm by Grammy- winning-artist, Anthony Ramos, seen in Hamilton's original Broadway cast, and Sprike Lee's Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It".

Additional panel discussions with the menswear industry's top experts will be hosted within DISTRICT at THE COLLECTIVE and PROJECT's Buyer's Suite. A full schedule of events can be found here: https://ubmfashion.com/show/76/schedule#

Men's active space, PROJECT Golf is a new area designed to provide buyers with an elevated offering of functional, athletic, and on-trend performance lifestyle-wear. Curated by Marty Hackel, former Fashion Director of Golf Digest, this fresh space features open merchandising that invites attendees to embrace the golfer aesthetic, on and off the course. During show hours attendees and exhibitors are invited to relax and grab a drink at The Clubhouse and practice their swing at Swing Suite using Topgolf's exclusive golf simulator.

The West Coast edition of PROJECT WOMENS will stand as the ultimate destination for buyers who are granted access to an unrivaled collection of bohemian-chic women's apparel collections, lifestyle and wellness brands in one space welcoming Black Halo, Boutique Mexico, and All Saints. Discover the show's newest noteworthy and emerging brands within the Oasis neighborhood, including Zoe Karssen, Boutique Mexico, Star Mela, and Anna Kostorova.

Each season PROJECT WOMENS recognizes Conscious Collections, brands who incorporate sustainability into their project lifecycle business such as debut brand Girlfriend Collective, that offers activewear for real body shapes and sizes made from recycled plastic fishing nets. PROJECT WOMENS has partnered with Que as the official water bottle sponsor to encourage the use of reusable water bottles, this season removing all plastic cups at water stations. Que will be available for purchase on the show floor with 10% of sales donated towards The Ocean Foundations Sea Grass Grow blue carbon offset program.

PROJECT is recognized as the premier contemporary fashion event exhibiting men's contemporary, premium denim, and designer collections from Selected Homme, Duxton, Sweat Tailor, Liverpool, Ligne Offcielle and many more. PROJECT will also boast a range of directional menswear neighborhoods including:

Presenting Casual Lifestyle , exciting assortment of brands that embody the relaxed, effortless and adventurous vibes of coastal living, Pendleton, Goorin Bros, and Vestige



, exciting assortment of brands that embody the relaxed, effortless and adventurous vibes of coastal living, Pendleton, Goorin Bros, and Vestige Tailored + Furnishings , Classic and Updated Tailored Suits, Shirts, and Accessories for Men including Michael Bastian Gray Label, Kenneth Cole, and English Laundry



, Classic and Updated Tailored Suits, Shirts, and Accessories for Men including Michael Bastian Gray Label, Kenneth Cole, and English Laundry THE FOUNDRY is the natural evolution of the modern gentleman's cultured aesthetic offering a handpicked selection of refined men's apparel, purposeful objects, male grooming products, and contemporary home goods

Presented in an elevated environment next to PROJECT, THE TENTS creates an unmatched vision of the high-end contemporary marketplace, bringing together the most prominent designer and contemporary menswear brands, retailers and press. THE TENTS proudly welcomes Eleventy, Armor Lux, Good Man Brand, BLDWN, Raleigh Denim and Billy Reid SS'19 collections.

THE COLLECTIVE gives buyers unparalleled access to the rapidly growing men's and young men's market showcasing everything from classic collections to lifestyle-driven and licensed apparel. The show is divided into three neighborhoods: Licensing, Traditional Men's classic menswear and Young Men's trend-driven apparel, accessories and footwear. This year, THE COLLECTIVE's panelists will award the Best of Young Men's, Best of Licensing, Best of Traditional Men's Awards on Wednesday, August 15th.



POOLTRADESHOW has been the top breeding ground for emerging fashion brands seeking retail customers for 16 years. Taking place twice a year at MAGIC Las Vegas, it's where buyers scout fresh new items made specifically for the boutique market. This juried, carefully merchandised show features everything from unique men's and women's apparel and accessories, to lifestyle, home goods and stationery including Bonnie's Botanicals, My Lavender Crush, Basik Candle Co., and Luz Collection.

As the only tradeshow in Las Vegas dedicated exclusively to the contemporary children's brand market, CHILDREN'S CLUB delivers a new outlook on children's apparel. It's a fresh, forward-thinking perspective that focuses on of-the-moment trends and mirrors the adult market in taste and style. An elevated experience for both the children's fashion buyer and brand, CHILDREN'S CLUB represents the beginning of the fashion journey.

ShopTheFloor, the fashion industry's largest digital tradeshow and social marketplace, debuts an on-set, photo studio experience at the upcoming August edition of MAGIC. ShopTheFloor will provide an opportunity for brands to book time in the studio to professionally style and shoot their key styles with live models at one of the four photo studios will be located at WWDMAGIC, PROJECT MENS, PROJECT WOMENS, and FN PLATFORM. The photos will then be displayed in real-time at the shows across digital screens.

In addition, ShopTheFloor has partnered with leading trend forecasting company Fashion Snoops to hand select brands and trending styles for S/S 2019. These products will be shot live during the show and highlighted on ShopTheFloor's digital screens to help retailers discover as they shop.

The Official PROJECT Party will be back at MARQUEE NIGHTCLUB, on Monday, August 13th starting at 11PM featuring performances by Sheck Wes and sounds by Chase B in sponsored by Highsnobiety and Belvedere.

Celebrate the SS ‘19 season at The Official MAGIC Party at Daylight, Mandalay Bay, on Tuesday, August 14th from 6 – 9pm in partnership with VIP.COM the leading Chinese e-commerce platform, and Paul Betenly celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Special performances by Spencer Ludwig, and Chevy Metal led by Hall of Fame drummer of the Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins.

For more information on the PROJECT Las Vegas marketplace please visit: https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/magic

