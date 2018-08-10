OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Present at FDA Conference on Pediatric Devices

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, is pleased to participate in the Pediatric Medical Device Development Public Meeting, organized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"). The conference will take place at the FDA's White Oak Campus in suburban Washington D.C. on August 13-14, 2018.



OrthoPediatrics' President & CEO, Mark Throdahl, will present on the "Small Company Business Model", during which he will describe the Company's business model and evolution. He will then participate on an Expert Panel discussion titled, "The Next 10 Years: Toward a Modern Medical Device Ecosystem for Adults and Children." In addition, OrthoPediatrics' Chief Medical Office, Dr. Peter F. Armstrong, will address the conference during a "Public Comment Presentation" on pediatric medical device development.

Mr. Throdahl commented, "We are honored to participate in this year's event as the only orthopedic company that has successfully built a business exclusively focused on pediatric devices. We applaud and support the FDA's efforts to stimulate the development of pediatric specific medical devices, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the organization."

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 25 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 38 countries outside the United States.

