Carbon Black to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), a leader in next-generation endpoint security, today announced that its President and CEO, Patrick Morley, and Co-founder and CTO, Mike Viscuso, will present at the 20th Annual KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO.
The Carbon Black presentation is scheduled for Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via live webcast and available on the "Events" page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/.
About Carbon Black
Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security. Carbon Black serves more than 3,700 customers globally, including 33 of the Fortune 100. As a cybersecurity innovator, Carbon Black has pioneered multiple endpoint security categories, including application control, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and next-generation antivirus (NGAV). Leveraging its big data and analytics cloud platform – the Cb Predictive Security Cloud – Carbon Black solutions enable customers to defend against the most advanced cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and non-malware attacks. Deployed via the cloud, on premise, or as a managed service, customers use Carbon Black solutions to lock down critical systems, hunt threats, and replace legacy antivirus.
Carbon Black and Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau, ICR
investorrelations@carbonblack.com
646-277-1251
Media Relations
Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black
Senior PR Manager
rmurphy@carbonblack.com
917-693-2788
SOURCE: Carbon Black, Inc.