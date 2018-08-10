GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against GDS Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against GDS Holdings Limited ("GDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDS) on behalf of investors who purchased GDS American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) between March 29, 2018 through July 31, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

GDS Holdings overstated the value of certain data centers it had acquired;





GDS Holdings failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and





as a result, defendants' statements about GDS Holdings' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that "GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims." On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.92, or more than 37%, to close at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018.

