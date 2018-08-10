Unions Ratify Labor Agreements in Northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union leaders from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 2320, 2326 and 2327 and the Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1400 informed Consolidated Communications today that union members have ratified the tentative labor agreements reached on Aug. 4. The new contracts, which cover approximately 1,200 workers in Northern New England, will run through Aug. 7, 2021.

"We're very pleased our employees ratified these new agreements, which enable us to better serve and support our customers by having increased flexibility to speed the delivery and support of services," said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. "The new agreements also enable us to better manage our costs as a sustainable, long-term business."



The new contracts go into effect immediately.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Contact:

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

507-386-3765, media@consolidated.com