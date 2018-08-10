Cannabis Consortium Is Finalizing a Major Expansion Into 12 States to Manufacture and Sell Its Oils and Edibles

Approximately 40 new locations will be added with the expansion into new states





COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Bahamas Development Corporation (OTC:BDCI) affiliate company Global Consortium, Inc. dba Cannabis Consortium and it partners have been negotiating with multiple companies to open and operate Indulge Oils manufacturing facilities to produce infused edibles and THC/CBD pens.

The deals would give Indulge Oils and Infused Edibles access to new markets, and as many as 40 new locations in which to sell their products. As part of the agreement, Indulge Oils and Infused Edibles would also be able to enter into white label deals for other companies as well.

Global Consortium anticipates executing these deals in August and September. The buildout to support all the new locations is expected to take 2-3 years.

With each deal, Global Consortium will enter into a 5-year agreement for the use of the manufacturing licenses in each state with multiple renewals. Safeguards will be built in to protect Global Consortium in case a company holding a license is sold, guaranteeing the new owners must adhere to the original contract.

This new deal is a game changer for Global Consortium and will give the company and its products a low entrance cost in 12 states across the country. Soon Indulge Oils and Infused Edibles will be in all the largest markets within the United States.

This is one of many deals that have been negotiated as we wait to begin operations in the new building. More acquisitions and exciting news will be coming soon.

BDCI along with Global Consortium and its partners are working on a rollup into BDCI. More details will be explained within the June Quarterly financials.

Bahamas Development Corporation, in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg FD.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

