GATX Corporation Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Robert C. Lyons will become Executive Vice President and President, Rail North America. Mr. Lyons has been with GATX for 21 years, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Thomas A. Ellman will become Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ellman has been with GATX for 21 years, most recently as Executive Vice President and President, Rail North America.

Paul F. Titterton will become Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Rail North America, responsible for Rail North America's Operations and Fleet Organizations.

Michael T. Brooks will become Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management. Mr. Brooks will assume responsibility for GATX's Rolls-Royce spare engine leasing partnerships and blue water marine interests.

Amita Shetty will become Senior Vice President, Business Development, responsible for analyzing and developing new business opportunities across GATX's business segments.

Robert A. Zmudka will become Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Rail North America, responsible for Sales, Service Delivery, Market Analysis and Utilization-based leasing.

Brian A. Kenney, chairman and chief executive officer of GATX, stated, "I am fortunate to work with an extremely capable senior leadership team at GATX, and I believe the changes we are implementing will continue to drive the excellent performance that our shareholders expect. The changes should also enhance our growth efforts, further develop our leaders, and assist the GATX Board of Directors in their ongoing succession planning efforts."



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

