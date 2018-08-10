Market Overview

L Brands Declares Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 10, 2018 10:00am   Comments
Share:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on Sept. 7, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 24, 2018.  This is the company's 175th consecutive quarterly dividend.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, is an international company.  The company operates 3,076 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations worldwide.  The company's products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, www.BathandBodyWorks.com, www.HenriBendel.com and www.LaSenza.com.

For further information, please contact:

L Brands:
Investor Relations                                                                                           Media Relations
Amie Preston                                                                                                  Tammy Roberts Myers
(614) 415-6704                                                                                               (614) 415-7072
apreston@lb.com                                                                                            communications@lb.com

