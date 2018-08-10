L Brands Declares Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on Sept. 7, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 24, 2018. This is the company's 175th consecutive quarterly dividend.



ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, is an international company. The company operates 3,076 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations worldwide. The company's products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, www.BathandBodyWorks.com, www.HenriBendel.com and www.LaSenza.com .