Spine Injury Solutions Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call for August 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:SPIN), will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, August 15, at 10:30 am (EDT) to discuss its financial results for Q2 Fiscal Year 2018. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Spine Injury Solutions Chief Executive Officer Dr. William Donovan, Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Cronk and Chief Financial Officer John Bergeron will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Time: 10:30 am EDT

Conference Dial-in Number: 1 (631) 992-3221

Participant Access Code: 641-464-182

Registration URL: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3620751556426971906

Webinar ID: 318-219-563

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Andrew Barwicki at 1-516-662-9461.

If you are unable to participate on the conference call but have a question, please email your question to Andrew@barwicki.com. Mr. Barwicki will read the question aloud and have management reply accordingly during the conference call.

Conference Play Back: A video replay of the conference call presentation will be available several hours after the completion of the call at the company website: http://www.spineinjurysolutions.com

About Spine Injury Solutions, Inc.:

Spine Injury Solutions is a medical services and technology company facilitating diagnostic services for patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. We deliver turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons DO's and other healthcare providers that provide necessary and appropriate treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. Our management and funding services help reduce the financial burden on healthcare providers that provide patients with early-stage diagnostic testing and non-invasive surgical care, preventing many patients from being unnecessarily delayed or inhibited from obtaining needed treatment. We believe that our services and technology brings strong transparency and impartiality to all parties involved in the settlement of patient cases.

Additional information about the company, along with a video replay of the most recent Investor Conference Call can be found at its website at www.spineinjurysolutions.com.

About Quad Video HALO, Inc.:

A wholly owned subsidiary of Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., Quad Video HALO, Inc. brings surgeons and interventional pain doctors the technology to provide Transparency of their surgical procedures. The Quad Video Technology V3.0 and HALO Rx creates a digital turnkey video and audio documentation solutions that integrates multiple views from other OR/treatment imaging sources with several other viewpoints just outside the sterile field.

Additional information about QVH can be found at its website at www.QuadVideoHalo.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements as determined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general economic and business conditions, the ability to acquire and develop specific projects, the ability to fund operations, healthcare services demands, changes in healthcare practices, government regulation, and other factors over which the company has little or no control. The company does not intend (and is not obligated) to update publicly any forward-looking statements. The contents of this press release should be considered in conjunction with the warnings and cautionary statements contained in the company's recent filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

Barwicki Investor Relations Inc.

Phone: 516-662-9461

Email: Andrew@barwicki.com