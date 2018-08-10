Market Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 30, 2018

Globe Newswire  
August 10, 2018 8:30am   Comments
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will be holding its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A press release detailing the company's second quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET.  In addition, a presentation of the second quarter results will be available on the company's website at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 30, 2018
   
Where: corporate.abercrombie.com
   
How: Log on to the above website, or call:
   
  Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-866-548-4713
  Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 1151230
   
  International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093
  International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 1151230

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company's website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For over 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of the 21 to 24-year old customer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The Company operates over 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com.

For further information, call:

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
     
Brian Logan   Ian Bailey
Abercrombie & Fitch   Abercrombie & Fitch
(614) 283-6877   (614) 283-6192
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com   Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

