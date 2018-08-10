Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 30, 2018

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will be holding its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company's second quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the second quarter results will be available on the company's website at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.



What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 30, 2018 Where: corporate.abercrombie.com How: Log on to the above website, or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-866-548-4713 Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 1151230 International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093 International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 1151230

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company's website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For over 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of the 21 to 24-year old customer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The Company operates over 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com.

