FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 18, 2018 to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2018.



