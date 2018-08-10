Biometric ID Solutions Provider BIO-key Int'l to Host Q2'18 Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, August 14th at 10 am ET

WALL, N.J., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), a provider of biometric authentication and security solutions for enterprise customers as well as innovative consumer products, will host a conference call to review its Q2 results and outlook on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be issued before the market opens on the same day.



Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO and Barbara Rivera, COO.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line TM of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing more ways to BIO-key your world!



