THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 per Share and Announces Investor Call

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:TSLF) today announced the declaration of its monthly distribution of $0.096 per common share, payable on August 31, 2018. Based on the Fund's current share price of $16.89 as of its close on August 9, 2018, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 6.82%.



Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The following dates apply to this distribution:

Ex-Dividend Date: August 17, 2018 Record Date: August 20, 2018 Payable Date: August 31, 2018

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than undistributed net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to the Fund's stockholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. In January or February of each year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV for the previous calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.



The Fund today also announced that it will hold an investor call on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 4:15 pm ET to discuss its business outlook. Robert Hickey, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of THL Credit Advisors LLC, will host the call.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-919-6099, conference ID 2775924. A replay of the live broadcast will be available by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 2775924 through September 20, 2018 at 5:00 pm ET.

The Fund will post its June 30, 2018 quarterly fact and its June 30, 2018 Semi-Annual report to its website at http://thlcredittslf.com prior to the call.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value (NAV) of the Fund's shares will fluctuate with market conditions, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV, which may increase the investor's risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Investment return and principal value will fluctuate. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by THL Credit Advisors LLC. The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes ("Bank Loans"). There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About THL Credit

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both broadly syndicated investments and direct lending through public and private vehicles collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF), a non-diversified closed-end management investment company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements", which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). THL Credit Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.844.409.6354 or visit the Fund's website at http://thlcredittslf.com for additional information.

Contact:

Andrew Park

THL Credit Advisors LLC

212.829.3126