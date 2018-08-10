Momar's Resinator™ is Effective and Environmentally Responsible Road Dust Control

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momar, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial and institutional markets, announced today the introduction of Resinator, a dynamic road and soil enhancer designed specifically for use on unpaved roads in and around sensitive habitats.

Image of unpaved road before and after treatment with Resinator. The after shot shows the impressive results even after 10,000 vehicle passes.









The introduction couldn't come at a better time, with the summer's hot, dry weather, and the recent release of a PSU study concerning the hazards of spraying drilling and fracking wastewater for dust control.¹ Resinator has been approved by the Penn State Center for Dirt and Gravel Road Studies, making it one of only six products that meet their stringent environmental requirements for high performance under heavy traffic conditions.

Even after 30 days and over 10,000 vehicle passes, Resinator reduces airborne dust by over 90%. Not only that, it's non-toxic to aquatic life, contains no VOCs, phosphates, APEs, carcinogens, mutagens, or other harmful compounds. In fact, its toxicity profile is similar to that of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), which is used in toothpastes, fish ponds, body soaps, and fruit and vegetable washes.

Resinator is also backed by many other state agencies and 3rd party organizations that have put the product to the test and have seen the outstanding results. "As we increased the size of our footprint in the dust suppression industry, we realized other vendors just weren't providing customers with the solutions they wanted – and needed. Our customers were asking for a long-lasting solution with a better environmental, health, and safety profile. It took years of research, development, and testing to create Resinator, and we are honored that it is approved by so many agencies. We are thrilled to offer such a superior solution to the marketplace," said West Gary, Momar's Chief Technical Officer.

Momar offers turnkey Resinator applications all over the world, from North America, to Asia, Africa, Australia, and many places in between. Momar provides project oversight from the initial survey through the post-application monitoring. The company delivers Resinator on-site, and supplies or recommends certified, trained drivers to complete the application.

"Momar has a rich history of providing tailored solutions to the industries we service, taking our customers' concerns and making them our own," said Julian Mohr, Jr., Momar's CEO. "It is through the practice of careful listening to our customers, and thoughtful product development, that we are able to continually design solutions such as Resinator, ones that have a positive impact on our customers' lives, their employees' health and safety, as well as their communities at large."

For more information about Resinator, visit http://momar.com/resinator.

¹http://www.post-gazette.com/powersource/2018/06/14/PSU-study-pans-roadway-brine-drilling-wastewater/stories/201806130183

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar's eight divisions, the company specializes as a Total Fluids Management Supplier and provides customers with virtually every product or service available in the areas of maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and waste treatment, food processing chemicals, mineral handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit www.momar.com .

Attachment

Kendra Cato Momar, Inc. 404.355.4580 kendra.cato@momar.com