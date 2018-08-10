Synaptics to Present at KeyBanc Global Technology Leadership Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced that members of the executive management team will present to the investment community at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Global Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time in Vail, CO.



The presentation may include forward-looking information. An audio webcast of the event will be made accessible on the "Webcasts & Events" page of Synaptics' Investor Relations website at https://investor.synaptics.com/webcasts-events .

About Synaptics:

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of the human interface revolution, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics' broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company's rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ:SYNA) www.synaptics.com.

