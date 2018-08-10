MDxHealth (R) : MDxHealth Notice of Interim Results 2018

NEWS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

Conference call for analysts and investors to be held on 30 August 2018 at 15:00 CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 08.00 CEST, 10 August 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) or the "Company" today announced that it will release its interim results for the half year ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 30 August 2018.

Dr. Jan Groen, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Marc Roelandt, Chief Financial Officer and Michael Hicks, Chief Commercial Officer will host a conference call on the day of the results at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 06:00 PDT. The call will be conducted in English and a recording and transcript will be available on the Company's website in the week following the call.

A presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the MDxHealth website shortly before the call and can be accessed at: http://mdxhealth.com/investors.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the appropriate numbers below quoting the conference ID 7458739.

Belgium: +32 (0)24 00 98 74

The Netherlands +31 (0)207 143 545

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

US: +1 (866) 966 1396

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start timing.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth

Dr. Jan Groen, CEO

US: +1 949 812 6979

BE: +32 4 257 70 21

info@mdxhealth.com



LifeSpring LifeSciences Communication



Leon Melens



NL: +31 6 538 16 427



lmelens@lifespring.nl



Consilium Strategic Communications (IR & PR)







Amber Fennell, David Daley & Hendrik Thys

UK: +44 20 3709 5700

mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

www.consilium-comms.com

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

