Archrock, Inc. to Attend 2018 Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) today announced that Brad Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Aron, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 13, 2018, will meet with investors at the Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 15-16, 2018. The presentation to be used in the investor meetings will be available on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, prior to the commencement of the meetings, under the "Investors" tab of our website, www.archrock.com.



Archrock, Inc. is a pure play U.S. natural gas contract compression services business and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in the major oil and gas producing regions in the United States, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.

