Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PG&E, Akers Biosciences, and UNUM and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (2) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (3) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 9, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled "PG&E May Face Criminal Charges After Probe of Deadly Wildfires." The article reported, in part, that following an investigation into the causes of California wildfires in October 2017, California's fire agency "found evidence of alleged violations of law by PG&E in connection with" the fires.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER)

Class Period: May 15, 2017 – June 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akers was improperly recognizing revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017; (2) Akers had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Akers' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

UNUM Group (NYSE: UNM)

Class Period: January 1, 2018 – May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Unum's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (2) that the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (3) that, as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The complaint claims that when the truth was revealed to the market, investors suffered damages.

