KBRA Affirms Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation Following its Announcement to Combine with Beneficial Bancorp, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirmed the ratings of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS, or WSFS)) following the August 8, 2018, announcement to combine with Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL, or "Beneficial")). Upon the close of the transaction, Beneficial Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Beneficial, will merge into WSFS Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of WSFS. With a "Stable Outlook" for WSFS, KBRA said it views the proposed combination as "potentially favorable for WSFS' creditors." KBRA also noted that the "strategic and financial rationale for the proposed deal…is expected to leverage projected cost synergies" as WSFS will reinvest $32 million, or about 50% of estimated cost savings associated with the transaction, into a five-year transformational investment in technology and delivery systems. The delivery transformation will produce a top-tier physical and digital servicing platform that will significantly enhance customer experiences across all of WSFS' business lines.



"KBRA's affirmation of our debt rating is indicative of the thorough due diligence process we employed for this transaction, our proven track record of successfully integrating recent acquisitions and beating expected results, and the anticipated financial value of the combination," said Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

KBRA's ratings affirmation includes senior unsecured debt rating of A- and subordinated debt rating of BBB+ for WSFS. It should be noted that KBRA does not rate Beneficial.

WSFS' acquisition of Beneficial is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019 with a planned conversion and integration in the third quarter of the same year.

