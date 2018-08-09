The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GLNCY, GLCNF, ORA, FPI, ACAD and RMTI

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLCNF, GLNCY)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 to July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

According to the complaint, Glencore plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (ii) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Get additional information about the GLNCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Class Period: August 8, 2017 to May 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 10, 2018

Ormat Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ORA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants; (ii) as a results of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FPI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2016 to July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about ACADIA's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the ACAD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Class Period: March 16, 2018 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Rockwell Medical, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RMTI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com