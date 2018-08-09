Aura Minerals Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results, Update from its Operations in San Andres and Resignation of a Director

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces that the Company will release its second quarter 2018 financial and operational results after the close of business on August 14, 2018.



As discussed in the Company's July 13, 2018 press release, and as of the date of hereof, there remains a number of individuals unlawfully occupying the mine. This Company has however accessed additional areas of the mine outside of the mine sequence plan and had continued limited operations. Although these individuals are criminals and self-interested, the Company is committed to resolving the situation in a peaceful manner in full compliance with Honduran law.

The Company also announces that due to personal reasons and other commitments, Roberto Fonseca has resigned as a Director of the Company. Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company's President & CEO, commented, "The Company greatly appreciates Roberto's contributions to the Company during his tenure as a Director and we understand his decision. We wish him continued success in all of his future endeavors."

About Aura Minerals

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas.

The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. On July 16, 2018, the Company announced the results of the NI 43-101 feasibility study for the restart of operations at Aranzazu, a copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil to determine if a re-start of the mine is feasible. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

Aura Minerals is focused on responsible, sustainable growth and strives to operate to the highest environmental and safety standards and in a socially responsible manner at all of its operations.

