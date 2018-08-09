argenx to Present at 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium - argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company will present on Tuesday, August 14th at 1:20 p.m. ET at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.argenx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe auto-immune diseases and cancer. The company is focused on developing product candidates with the potential to be either first-in-class against novel targets or best-in-class against known, but complex, targets in order to treat diseases with a significant unmet medical need. argenx's ability to execute on this focus is enabled by its suite of differentiated technologies. The SIMPLE AntibodyTM Platform, based on the powerful llama immune system, allows argenx to exploit novel and complex targets, and the three antibody engineering technologies are designed to enable the expansion of the therapeutic index of the company's product candidates.

www.argenx.com



For further information, please contact:

Joke Comijn, Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (EU)

+32 (0)477 77 29 44

+32 (0)9 310 34 19

info@argenx.com

Beth DelGiacco, VP Investor Relations (US)

+1 518 424 4980

bdelgiacco@argenx.com