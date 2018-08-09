Alarm.com to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, and David Trone, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the KeyBanc 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum and the Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference.



Event Details:

KeyBanc 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO

Date: Hosting investor meetings on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Attendees: Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer

Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference in Chicago, IL

Date: Hosting investor meetings on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Attendees: Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer & David Trone, Vice President of Investor Relations

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

David Trone

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:

Matt Zartman

Alarm.com

mzartman@alarm.com