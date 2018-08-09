Rapid7 to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), powering SecOps through its visibility, analytics and automation cloud, today announced that management will be presenting at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum Vail, CO on August 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) powers the practice of SecOps by delivering shared visibility, analytics, and automation so that security, IT, and Development teams can work together more effectively. The Rapid7 Insight platform empowers these teams to jointly manage and reduce risk, detect and contain attackers, and analyze and optimize operations. Rapid7 technology, services, and research drive vulnerability management, application security, incident detection and response (SIEM), orchestration and automation, and log management for more than 7,200 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 54% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about Rapid7 or join our threat research, visit www.rapid7.com.

