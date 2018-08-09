Coupa Software To Report Second Quarter Financial Results on September 4, 2018

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2018, after market close on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.



Coupa will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible at the Coupa investor relations website (http://investors.coupa.com) prior to the conference call.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call by dialing (800) 239-9838, using conference code 2563613.

International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (323) 994-2093, using conference code 2563613.

A live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, September 11, 2018. To access the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada should call (888) 203-1112 and enter conference code 2563613. International parties should call +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter conference code 2563613.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is the cloud platform for business spend management (BSM). We deliver "Value as a Service" by helping our customers maximize their spend under management, achieve significant cost savings, and drive profitability. Coupa provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects hundreds of organizations representing the Americas, EMEA, and APAC with millions of suppliers globally. The Coupa platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Customers – small, medium and large – have used the Coupa platform to bring billions of dollars in cumulative spend under management. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

