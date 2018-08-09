Market Overview

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2018 4:01pm   Comments
MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. 

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmanswarehouse.com/.  An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is a high-growth outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and every enthusiast in between. Our mission is to provide a one-stop shopping experience that equips our customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing and camping gear to maximize their enjoyment of the outdoors.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmanswarehouse.com.

Investor Contact:
ICR, Inc.
Farah Soi/Rachel Schacter
(203) 682-8200
investors@sportsmanswarehouse.com

