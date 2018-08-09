Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmanswarehouse.com/ . An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is a high-growth outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and every enthusiast in between. Our mission is to provide a one-stop shopping experience that equips our customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing and camping gear to maximize their enjoyment of the outdoors.