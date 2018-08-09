ParkerVision to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast on August 14 at 4:30 PM ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR), a developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless applications, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer, and Cindy Poehlman, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's results, which will be released after the close of trading that day, as well as provide a general corporate update.



Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

To listen via live webcast, please go to the ParkerVision website at: https://parkervision.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentation.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (10 min. before conference is scheduled to begin):

Domestic toll-free: 1-877-561-2750 International: 1-763-416-8565 Conference ID: 2055329

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the conference call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://parkervision.com for approximately 90 days.

About ParkerVision, Inc.

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops and markets its proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies, which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation communications networks. ParkerVision also develops and markets a family of products under the Milo® brand that leverages existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to create more optimal Wi-Fi configuration and superior coverage for small businesses and consumers. For more information please visit www.parkervision.com and www.milowifi.com.(PRKR-G)

