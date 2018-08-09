Alectra employees raise over $22,000 for Heart & Stroke

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities' employees showed real heart in fielding a total of seven teams to participate in the 2018 Heart and Stroke Foundation ‘Big Bike' ride – raising over $22,500.



One of seven rides Alectra employees participated in - riding to raise awareness and funds for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.





Employees raised money for heart and stroke research and rode the 29-seat ‘Big Bike' through communities in Alectra's service territory including: Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, St. Catharines and Vaughan.

Alectra's team achievement was further boosted by Bill Schmidt, Alectra's Vice President, Information Technology, who was recognized as a Top Five ‘Big Bike' fundraiser in York Region. Alectra employees augmented the fundraising total through a company-wide 50/50 draw and cookbook sales.

"Supporting events like Heart and Stroke Foundation ‘Big Bike' is a key value we embody at Alectra," says Kimberly Boyle, Senior Vice President, People and Safety. "Our employees put their hearts and energy into building a healthy community, while doing their part to help fund research that's saving lives."

Money raised through Heart and Stroke Foundation ‘Big Bike' funds critical research to help save lives and develop new treatments for stroke survivors and their families. The rides promote awareness and conversations around one of the leading causes of death in Canadians, funds advanced research and to ultimately find a cure for heart disease.

Learn more about Alectra's commitment to its communities at www.alectrautilities.com

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to nearly one million customers in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe Area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc., Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions.

Media Contact: Rachel Bertone, Media Spokesperson

rachel.bertone@alectrautilities.com | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8082e4a-d023-4513-8aa3-beed1e78edf5



