United for Human Rights Florida Center Spotlights Women's Issues

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United for Human Rights, Florida Chapter, supported by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, is hosting a forum highlighting women's rights issues on Saturday August 11th at their center in downtown Clearwater. Starting at 2pm, guests will learn about the United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights and how these rights relate to the protection and survival of women internationally.



The keynote speaker is attorney Carmen Miller, a minority woman who has served almost nine years representing clients who had nowhere else to turn. In this light, she won several pro bono service awards and was named Felony Attorney of the year by her office in 2009. She is branching out into family and elder law, with a strong interest in Baker Act misuse.

Ms. Miller will tackle the idea that "Women's Rights are Human Rights" and show attendees how the 30 rights guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights apply to problems faced by women every day.

"It is estimated that in the United States, nearly every day, three women are killed by an intimate partner," said Sanna Heden, the Director of the Human Rights Center. "That is in violation of human right number three which guarantees the right to life. But there are others, including the right to a fair wage, the right to education and the right to a family."

"These aren't just words on a page," said Ms. Heden, "these are rights guaranteed for all by the United Nations."

Attendees will receive their own copy of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The center is located at 29 N. Fort Harrison Ave., and there is no cost to attend.

United for Human Rights and its programs are based on principles expressed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who in 1969 observed, "It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights."

For nearly five decades, Scientologists have worked to overcome any and all obstacles to champion those inalienable rights. The Church sponsors one of the world's broadest human rights education and public information campaigns under the banner of United for Human Rights.

In fact, United for Human Rights of Florida helped educate more than 50,000 people on their human rights in the Clearwater and Tampa areas during the past year alone. United for Human Rights Clearwater consistently works with some 60 civil and human rights groups to accomplish that goal.

For more information about the Forum, please call 727-467-6960

ABOUT UNITED FOR HUMAN RIGHTS: United for Human Rights is a non-profit, non-religious, educational program dedicated to teaching the community their human rights, specifically the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to inspire them to become advocates for peace and tolerance. The United for Human Rights Florida team hosts a variety of events to combat all forms of human rights violations, and provides free educational material and seminars to educators and activists. To learn more, please go to www.humanrights.com

