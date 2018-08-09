Back to School Movie Night Offers Supplies and Moral Code

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, August 3, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, internationally supported by the Church of Scientology, hosted its First Annual Back to School Movie Night at Osceola Courtyard in Downtown Clearwater. The event featured a school supplies giveaway, a showing of the movie School of Rock and education of The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to a better living. There were nearly 200 guests in attendance.



Students received school supplies and watched School of Rock at the First Annual Back to School Movie Night, sponsored by The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay in Osceola Courtyard downtown Clearwater





"In The Way to Happiness, L. Ron Hubbard wrote the importance of flourishing and prospering," said Ms. Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay. "School of Rock underlined this message as the youth in the film overcome obstacles to win a ‘battle of the bands' competition."

Families came to the movie night from different parts of Clearwater, representing all ethnic backgrounds. Guests visited the charity booths, learning about each one: Shihan School of Survival, Obi One Global Ministries, Global Community Tennis and Feed Our Children Ministries.

The youth also participated in the many activities set up for them as part of the event. These included face painting, rock painting, temporary tattoos, hula hoops and jumping in a bouncy house—which was always full.

After enjoying the activities, guests stayed for the showing of School of Rock.

For more information about The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay or to participate in future activities, please call their center in Downtown Clearwater at (727) 467-6961.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.

