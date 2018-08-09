The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, TAL, SBGL, PCG and GOGO

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 to June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that TAL Education Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The complaint alleges Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 to June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

PG&E Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 to May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Gogo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

