CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UNM and NLSN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: October 27, 2016 - May 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Unum Group made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) the Company had grossly miscalculated the actuarial assumptions underlying its long-term care business; (iv) premium price hikes could not sustainably offset increasing losses related to the Company's long-term care business; (v) the Company was subject to a much greater risk of catastrophic losses and major reserve charges than represented to investors; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would not be able to maintain its long-term care interest adjusted loss ratio in the 85% to 90% range.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Nielsen Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen disregarded its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; and (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients.

