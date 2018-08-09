Clear Capital, LLC to Attend the 2018 Captivate West Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Capital, LLC, a real estate investment firm with over twenty years of creating significant value for investors, announced today management's attendance at the 2018 Captivate West Conference being held at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada August 26 – 28, 2018. The conference brings together more than 100 lenders, fund managers and high net worth investors in the private lending and non-conventional lending spaces for three days of networking, presentations and panel discussions. Clear Capital founding partners Greg Worchell, Daniel Hardy and Paul Pellizzon will be in attendance along with head of investor relations Kristen Piper.



In connection with the conference, Clear Capital has been featured in Originate Report's July 2018 Industry Spotlight . The in-depth article provides a view into Clear Capital's investment criteria, company history and outlook for the real estate market.

Founding Partner of Clear Capital, Eric Sussman, notes in the Originate Report, "While past performance is no guarantee of future results, we are confident that our approach to investing is one of the best ways to participate in the growing demand for multi-family housing."

Stop by Clear Capital's booth to learn more about investment opportunities in the multi-family real estate space. On the second day of the conference Clear Capital will be offering attendees a chance to win an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot. For more information on the conference, please visit the Captivate website.

About Clear Capital, LLC

Clear Capital, LLC is a private real estate investment firm with a 20+ year track record of creating significant value for investors. Since its inception in 1996, Clear Capital's Principals, which combined have over 100 years of real estate investment experience, have applied a distinctive approach to investing across the Sunbelt markets. Specific markets include Los Angeles neighborhoods (Koreatown, Echo Park, Hollywood and Silver Lake), the Inland Empire (Azusa, Covina, Ontario, Temecula, Pomona, and Victorville), and more recently Texas (Dallas/Fort Worth). Clear Capital and its affiliates control over $500 million in multi-family real estate investments that have consistently produced strong average returns in the mid-to-upper teens. For more information or to make an investment, please visit clearcapllc.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram for the latest company developments.

