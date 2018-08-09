SITO Mobile, Ltd. Appoints Jonathan Bond Chairman of the Board

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) ("SITO" or the "Company"), an insights-driven consumer behavior and location sciences company, announced today that board member Jonathan Bond was appointed as the Company's Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Bond brings a wealth of experience in building and managing high-growth marketing and advertising services organizations and businesses, providing additional perspective to the Board's mission to further position and grow SITO as a catalyst for business transformation and growth through the power of its mobile location data and marketing optimization services.

"I am honored to have been appointed as Chairman by my fellow SITO Board members and am excited to help the company grow its industry-leading location data technology and service offerings," said Mr. Bond. SITO CEO Tom Pallack stated, "We eagerly look forward to a new era of success with Jon Bond's advice and counsel as our new Chairman."

Jonathan Bond is the Chief Tomorrist at Tomorro and a recognized thought leader and entrepreneur in the advertising and marketing industry. He has developed several significant companies and marketing concepts over his 30-year career, including past board, advisory and investor roles at Sonobi, Storylines Cruises, White Ops, Data Xu, Crimson Hexagon and Kinin wellness pods. Mr. Bond is the former CEO of Big Fuel, a leading social media agency (now owned by Publicis) and the co-founder and CEO of Kirshenbaum Bond and Partners (now part of MDC) ("KBP"). While at KBP, Mr. Bond was voted number 4 by Adweek's Executive of the Decade (2010). KBP was named agency of the year in 2008 and launched one of the industry's first trading desks, Varick Media Management. In addition, Mr. Bond co-founded and sold iballs, one of the first online media agencies, to Microsoft in 2000.



