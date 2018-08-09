Third Annual Play Fair to Debut in Portland – September 7-9, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Annual Play Fair , hosted by The Toy Association and LeftField Media, is taking the show on the road to Portland, OR this fall. Play Fair PDX, a public celebration of play and entertainment for all ages, will be held alongside Rose City Comic Con from September 7 to 9, 2018. More than 10,000 families are expected to attend an action-packed weekend of play in 30,000+ square feet of space.



Highlights will include:

More than 30 exhibitors and sponsors including DreamWorks, Playmobil, EntertainmentOne, Hogwild, and Relevant Play.

Exciting photo opportunities with talent and costume characters from PJ Masks, Peppa Pig, Poppy and Branch from Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, the University of Oregon Duck Mascot, and more!

Stage programming all weekend featuring screenings of DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free and Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, a kids costume parade, lightsaber training, kid's concerts, magic shows, slime making, plus so much more.

Hands-on activities for the whole family, including an Urban Warrior kid's obstacle course, a 9DKP card tournament, a creation station with amazing LEGO builds, and a craft station with take-home creations.

"Inspired by last year's success, we are thrilled to be bringing Play Fair to a new city and reaching new families," said Kelly Comboni, president of LeftField Media. "The co-location with Rose City Comic Con is a natural fit for Play Fair PDX as it has organically become a family-friendly event, where the entire family can spend the weekend making lasting memories."

At Play Fair PDX, parents and kids will get two shows for the price of one and gain access to Rose City Comic Con which will host celebrity guests including Tom Welling, David Tennant, and Chris Sullivan, plus more than 800 exhibitors, creators, makers and artists on the show floor. Adult badges for Rose City Comic Con and Play Fair PDX Kids Badges will provide access into both shows. Separate badges are not needed for each show.

More information about Play Fair PDX's special features can be found at www.playfairpdx.com/special-features . For general information about the event, visit www.playfairpdx.com and follow Play Fair on Facebook and Instagram .

To apply for a press badge, please visit www.rosecitycomiccon.com/application/media-registration/ . For any press inquiries, please email Lauren@LeftFieldMedia.com .

About LeftField Media, LLC

LeftField Media, LLC is an events company focused on developingface-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion. LeftField was formed in 2014 by Greg Topalian (CEO, LeftField Media) and is now owned by Topalian and Clarion Events Ltd. With a keen sense of the ever-evolving needs of businesses and their consumers as well as new opportunities created by change, LeftField takes a clean slate approach to business. LeftField's portfolio includes Play Fair ( playfairshows.com ), a family-focused celebration of toys and play built with The Toy Association; Awesome Con ( awesomecon.com ), Washington DC's Comic Con; Crunchyroll Expo ( crunchyrollexpo.com ) the best of what Japanese animation and pop culture has to offer; Anime NYC ( animenyc.com ), a Japanese pop culture festival presented by Crunchyroll; AXPONA ( axpona.com ), a hi-fi audio convention in partnership with JD Events; Rose City Comic Con ( rosecitycomiccon.com ), one of the largest fan conventions in the Northwest, spanning the worlds of comics, toys, games, cosplay, movies, and television; and The Classic Auto Show ( theclassicautoshow.com ), a classic and vintage auto show launched in Los Angeles. LeftField Media is headquartered in Trumbull, CT ( leftfieldmedia.com ).

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $107.5 billion, and its 950+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play, and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned North American International Toy Fair and Fall Toy Preview; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

Contact: Lauren Dabb

LeftField Media

203.820.5040

lauren@leftfieldmedia.com