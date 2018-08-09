Zephyr Real Estate's Melody Foster Leads Inman's Hacker Connect Panels

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melody Foster, Vice President of Marketing and Web Development for Zephyr Real Estate, recently served as a moderator at this year's Inman's Hacker Connect event. She, along with co-moderator Katie Ragusa from Tribus Group, led multiple panel discussions with participants from restb.ai, Blend, letsbutterfly, Compass, eXp Realty, Keller Williams, and RocketURBiz.



Melody Foster leads Inman panel



Melody Foster at Inman





After the opening and welcoming presentation entitled Product/Customer-Centric Trends, Foster and Ragusa led panel discussions on the rapid pace of technology and innovation, and the impact on the real estate industry. Topics included Data Ontology vs. Machine Learning and AI, Interoperability and Integration Challenges, and Building Smarter APIs for Real Estate.

The panelists represented some of the latest advancements in predicative analytics, data integration, centralized platform creation and more. Their combined experience, knowledge and counsel provided a wealth of information and practical methods for expanding and improving business operations and outcomes.

Inman Connect was held July 17 – 20 at the Hilton Union Square. This year's theme was Faster. Better. Together. Over 4,000 leaders in real estate from around the country gathered at the annual conference. Brad Inman has been the leading name in real estate since 1983, and his conferences are noted for bringing the outstanding leaders and forerunners together to share best practices and promote innovation. His expertise dates back to his early years as a syndicated real estate columnist at the San Francisco Examiner.

"It was an exciting opportunity to be a part of something as industry-leading as Inman," commented Foster. "The experience of sharing, learning and guiding was gratifying as well as productive."

Melody Foster has been with Zephyr for over 10 years and has been instrumental in advancing Zephyr's continued success and recognition as a leader. Through her innovative marketing dexterity, she and her team have made the Zephyr brand a distinctive mark throughout the Bay Area. Through their efforts, Zephyr has been the recipient of several major awards in the industry.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's No. 1 real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

