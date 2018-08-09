Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

OTTAWA, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable September 6, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 23, 2018. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.



Calian employs over 2,900 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquarted in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

