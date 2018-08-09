K2 Cloud Enhanced with Enterprise-Grade Features in New Update

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2, the leader in low-code digital process automation, today announced it has released new features for K2 Cloud that help enterprises quickly create intelligent process applications to transform their business. The latest release brings enterprise-grade storage functionality to SmartBox, expanded functionality for sub-workflows and SmartAssist enhancements, and further cements K2's investment in constant innovation.

SmartBox, K2's built-in data storage service, has been updated with enterprise-grade functionality that allows customers to securely store application-related data. These new capabilities include:

Row-level security: Data can be stored for many users in a single SmartBox object while restricting row-level access based on the user's identity.

SmartBox business data can be kept separate from application data to meet compliance, backup and disaster recovery policies. Property indexing: Indexes on SmartBox data properties can be created manually, or K2 can intelligently add them where needed, to improve performance when using those properties for searches or joins.

"Data security continues to be a key focus for many of our enterprise customers and it's important we provide services that meet their compliance and regulatory requirements," said Olaf Wagner, Senior Vice President of Product and Co-Founder, K2. "These new capabilities make SmartBox a complete enterprise-class business data storage system, built right into K2. So, if a developer doesn't already have data available in a third-party system, they can simply use SmartBox and have the peace of mind that their data will be secure."

Developers of any skill level can create SmartBox objects through K2 Designer's simple drag-and-drop interface, without having to engage the assistance of IT or database admins, keeping those resources focused on high-impact projects that require their unique expertise and skill. SmartBox provides a centralized repository that can be utilized across all K2 applications and is managed directly from K2's management console.

K2 also enhanced its sub-workflow capability as K2 Cloud now makes it easier to trigger multiple sub-workflows against a list of items. This simplifies complicated logic so that even developers with basic technical skills can implement more complicated sub-workflows without requiring formal programming knowledge or training. In addition, the SmartAssist intelligent assistant within K2 continues to be enhanced in a number of areas. For example, in this latest release, start integration warning badges have been added to SmartAssist, which displays a warning badge on the Start step of a workflow in the K2 Workflow Designer if a start event has not been configured.

"A big part of being the smartest and fastest low-code process automation platform is in making scenarios that have traditionally required niche skills for complex solutions, simpler," continued Wagner. "We've abstracted away the complexity of sub-workflow implementation to a drag-and-drop environment. Further, we're adding more intelligence to the platform that allows SmartAssist to provide better, smarter guidance than ever. All of this makes it easier for developers to build their applications, without limiting power and flexibility."

These new features are available to customers today on K2, the smartest and fastest low-code Digital Process Automation (DPA) platform. Read more about the new K2 Cloud features on the K2 blog.

ABOUT K2: K2 is the leading low-code, cloud-based Digital Process Automation (DPA) platform for enterprises seeking to rapidly and intelligently create modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their business. With K2, thousands of organizations worldwide and 30% of the Fortune 500 have taken control of their business processes to increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and applications at www.k2.com.

Courtney Drake K2 517-990-5880 courtneyd@k2.com