Proposition 65 Compliant Headphones and Headsets

August 09, 2018
Fairfield NJ, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HamiltonBuhl® is thrilled to announce that all HamiltonBuhl® headphones and headsets are in accordance with Proposition 65. The state of California recently revised Proposition 65 which is designed to protect citizens and sources of drinking water from harmful chemicals. Products that are used in California schools must abide by these regulations. The list below contains all HamiltonBuhl® Prop 65 compliant headphones and headsets, approved for use in California schools.

Proposition 65 Compliant Headphones and Headsets



Proposition 65 Compliant Headsets

Trios SC-AMV M1USB FLEX2 M2USB
Trios Plus SCG-AMV M1USBC FLEX2BK M2USBC
HA5USBSM M2USB HA2M TP1-TRRS  
HA-66M M2USBC MS2-AMV TP1-USB  
HA-66USBSM TriosAir MS2G-AMV M1USB  
HA7M TriosAir Plus Favoritz M1USBC  

Proposition 65 Compliant Headphones

SC-7V HA2 MS2LV FLEX1 FLEXW1BK
HA7 HA2V KIDS-HA2 FLEX1BK NCHBC1
HA-1A MS2L Primo™ FLEXW1  


Eva Boker, vice-president of marketing at HamiltonBuhl® stated, "It's our goal to make sure schools nationwide have access to the technology they need to create the best learning environment possible. California's Prop 65 has an impact on consumer products like headphones and headsets, so we wanted to offer a list of Prop 65 compliant headphones and headsets, making it easier to find compliant products that schools need."

HamiltonBuhl® had each one of their headphones and headsets independently tested to ensure they meet Proposition 65 standards.

About HamiltonBuhl®: The HamiltonBuhl® brand continues to expand and deliver exciting products to teachers, students and classrooms. Educational tools and products are available for students of all ages to create the best possible learning environment while making classroom integration simple. HamiltonBuhl® is the leading provider of headphones and headsets, STEAM tools and products and classroom accessories and necessities. Products are developed and tested with help from teachers and students to ensure they withstand the K-12 environment and have the desired educational impact. HamiltonBuhl® products aren't just for the classroom as more and more businesses, government agencies, and individuals are finding value in these highly sought-after products. To learn more about HamiltonBuhl® brands and products please visit, https://www.hamiltonbuhl.com/.

Eva Boker
HamiltonBuhl
8005726373 x1010
eboker@hamiltonbuhl.com

