Proposition 65 Compliant Headphones and Headsets

Fairfield NJ, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HamiltonBuhl® is thrilled to announce that all HamiltonBuhl® headphones and headsets are in accordance with Proposition 65. The state of California recently revised Proposition 65 which is designed to protect citizens and sources of drinking water from harmful chemicals. Products that are used in California schools must abide by these regulations. The list below contains all HamiltonBuhl® Prop 65 compliant headphones and headsets, approved for use in California schools.





Eva Boker, vice-president of marketing at HamiltonBuhl® stated, "It's our goal to make sure schools nationwide have access to the technology they need to create the best learning environment possible. California's Prop 65 has an impact on consumer products like headphones and headsets, so we wanted to offer a list of Prop 65 compliant headphones and headsets, making it easier to find compliant products that schools need."

HamiltonBuhl® had each one of their headphones and headsets independently tested to ensure they meet Proposition 65 standards.

