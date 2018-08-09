The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Awards $2.2 Million in Grants to 59 Projects Nationwide to Restore Wildlife Habitat and Urban Waters

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced 59 grants totaling $2.2 million to restore wildlife habitat and urban waters in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Grantees have committed an additional $5.2 million in local project support, generating a total conservation impact of more than $7.4 million.





The grants were awarded through the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program, which develops and supports community stewardship of local natural resources across the country. The 59 projects will improve water quality, enhance wildlife habitat and create recreation opportunities in priority watersheds across the country while directly engaging people of all ages to work on restoration and monitoring projects.

Programmatic support for the 2018 Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program is provided by the Wildlife Habitat Council. Major funding is provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S.D.A. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FedEx, Shell Oil Company, Southern Company and BNSF Railway.

"The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program generates measurable results for wildlife and communities across the nation," said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. "The 59 grants announced today will help communities improve water quality and support wildlife through a variety of conservation efforts, from the removal of invasive species and planting of native vegetation to the reduction of stormwater runoff and creation of wetlands."

The program selected 2018 grant winners from a highly competitive pool of more than 250 applications. The projects earning grant awards involve a high degree of local partnership between government agencies, community groups, businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations.

A full list of 2018 projects is available here.

Since 1999, the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program has supported more than 945 projects, with more than $11.9 million in federal funds, $10.6 million in private and corporate contributions, and $74.7 million in matching funds at the local level.

Partner Quotes

"These grants will support projects that help communities improve local water quality and restore degraded wetlands and streams, both of which are critical for a healthy environment and strong economy," said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "By working alongside our public and private partners, we can encourage community stewardship and incentivize innovative solutions to address today's environmental and public health challenges."

"FedEx is proud to work with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to create long-lasting environmental and social improvements in the communities where our team members live and work," said David J. Bronczek, president and COO of FedEx Corp. "We believe it's our responsibility to make a difference in the world by contributing to a sustainable future for generations to come."

"For more than a decade, Southern Company has been a proud sponsor of the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program," said Jeff Burleson, Southern Company environmental and system planning vice president. "This is one of our favorite initiatives with NFWF because it promotes public-private alliances to positively impact communities and watersheds throughout our service territory."

"By partnering together with NFWF, private partners and other federal agencies, the Forest Service is proud to help communities accomplish their restoration goals," said Vicki Christiansen, interim chief of the U.S.D.A. Forest Service. "We are committed to sustaining our nation's forests and grasslands through partnerships that engage people directly in shared stewardship of their natural resources."

"People living in some of America's most urbanized communities are making new connections with their public lands as the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program continues to make public access a priority," said National Wildlife Refuge System Chief Cynthia Martinez. "In city after city, Americans are reaping the benefits of public-private partnerships that bring wildlife recreation into the lives of kids and their families."

"Shell strives to be a good neighbor, and our conservation partnerships with NFWF and the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program demonstrate our long-lasting commitment to protecting and enhancing the great outdoors," said Shell Oil Company President Bruce Culpepper. "The sustainable projects we support will benefit coastlines, aid wetlands, improve water conditions and strengthen natural resources so that they can be enjoyed by current and future generations."

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 4,500 organizations and generated a conservation impact of more than $4.8 billion.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's mission is to protect human health and the environment. EPA believes environmental protection contributes to making our communities and ecosystems diverse, sustainable and economically productive and that all parts of society -- communities, individuals, businesses, and state, local and tribal governments -- have access to accurate information sufficient to effectively participate in managing human health and environmental risks. www.epa.gov.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $65 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is nationally recognized as a leading energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017. We operate nearly 200,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines and more than 80,000 miles of natural gas pipeline as of December 31, 2017.

The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers in 11 states across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com to learn more.

The mission of the U.S.D.A. Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains world-renowned forestry research and wildland fire management organizations. National forests and grasslands contribute more than $30 billion to the American economy annually and support nearly 360,000 jobs. These lands also provide 30 percent of the nation's surface drinking water to cities and rural communities; approximately 60 million Americans rely on drinking water that originated from the National Forest System. https://www.fs.fed.us/

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. www.fws.gov

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of the Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 16,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

Environmental stewardship is one way Shell has continued to share benefits with communities over the past 100 years. Since 1999, Shell has focused our partnerships with many environmental NGOs in the U.S. to protect more than 13 million acres of wetlands, clean and remove 600,000 pounds of debris from shoreline and conserve more than 1.8 million acres of critical habitat.

